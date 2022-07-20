Two of the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala assassination case were killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police on Wednesday.

In the encounter, three police officials have also sustained injuries.

The encounter reportedly lasted for over four hours.

The encounter broke out at an abandoned building in Bhakna village in Amritsar district of Punjab near the India-Pakistan border.

The accused gangsters, who were gunned down by the Punjab police, were identified as Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Roopa.

Also read: Assam: Zubeen Garg admitted to Guwahati hospital after being airlifted from Dibrugarh, health condition stable

“Heavy exchange of fire took place today, 2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala case namely Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh killed. We have recovered an AK47 and a pistol. 3 police officials have also suffered minor injuries,” Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

“We were keeping track of accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and our task force saw some movement in this area. We acted upon it. Our forensic team is at the spot for further investigation,” Yadav added.

Police in Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai have already arrested several accused suspected to be involved in the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination was allegedly planned by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Also read: Nagaland killings: Supreme Court stays proceedings against 30 accused Army men

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab government downgraded his and over 400 other VIPs’ security cover in what it termed a move against VIP culture.

The 28-year-old’s body was riddled with bullets.