Srinagar: A terrorist attack on a military vehicle in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir‘s Poonch, resulted in the death of five soldiers.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3 pm when the unidentified terrorists took advantage of heavy rain and low visibility to fire upon the Army vehicle.

The vehicle caught fire due to a possible grenade attack, the Army said.

Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reviewed the security situation in the Union territory last week, highlighting the need for extra vigilance in the region.

The attack on the military vehicle assumes significance as the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar in May.

The Army is investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.