Lucknow: A two-year-old child along with her four other family members was allegedly murdered in Prayagraj on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported on Saturday morning when five members of the family were found murdered at their house in the Khawajpur area.

The deceased were identified as Ram Kumar Yadav (55), his wife Kusum Devi (52), daughter Manisha (25), daughter-in-law Savita (27) and granddaughter Minakshi (2).

Apart from this, another minor, five-year-old Sakshi survived the incident reportedly.

Yadav’s son Sunil was not at home at the time of the incident. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

As per the police, the victims were suspected to have been hit on the head as per the injuries they found on the dead bodies.

The police have deployed dog squads and forensic experts on the site.

As per reports, the police were first said that a fire had broken out in their residence but as the team of police and fire-fighting teams reached, they only could recover dead bodies.

There was no angle of enmity so far, said the district magistrate.