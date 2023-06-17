Father’s Day 2023 is being celebrated on June 18. This day is held on the third Sunday of June every year to pay an ode to our fathers or any other father figures in our lives.

It is a day to honour the sacrifices and hard work that fathers do to raise their children lovingly as well to celebrate the lovely bonds we held with them through the years.

Father’s Day 2023 : History & Significance

To honour her father whom she held in great esteem, Sonora Smart Dodd came up with the idea of celebration of Father’s Day annually.

The daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, Sonora lost her mother as an infant and saw how her father had played a great role in raising her and her brothers lovingly.

While hearing a church sermon about the recognition of Mother’s Day as a day to celebrate the value of mothers in our lives, Sonora strongly felt that fathers need recognition as well.

Although she approached the Spokane Ministerial Alliance and suggested her own father’s birthday, of June 5, as the day of honor for fathers, the organization chose the third Sunday in June instead as the official commemoration of Father’s Day.

The first Father’s Day was celebrated in Spokane, a city in the United States (U.S.) of Washington on June 19, 1910.

Father’s Day is a wonderful occasion to honour the struggles and achievements of our fathers who have been the heroes of our lives from childhood.

It is also a day to shower gratitude towards them for showering us with love and care, always giving us support and helping us in solving our problems.

Father’s Day 2023 : Wishes to share with your father

Here are some beautiful wishes you can share with your father on the occasion of Father’s Day-

1. Dear Papa, Thank you for being there for me as a source of support right from childhood. I can’t imagine my life without you. Happy Father’s Day!

2. Hey Dad, you have always shown me how struggling hard can help us in overcoming obstacles, lead us to success and make us sail smoothly in life. You are my No. 1 idol. Happy Father’s Day!

3. Dear Dad, I have seen how you have sacrificed many things to give me a happy and fulfilling life. Words always fall short to express my gratitude towards you. Happy Father’s Day!

4. My Dearest Papa, Thank you for being by my side always in this struggling phase of life. The world may be difficult but there is always solace to be found because of you and Ma. Happy Father’s Day!

5. Dear Father, Thank you for always being my motivator, teacher and idol. You are my biggest role model and my forever hero. Happy Father’s Day!