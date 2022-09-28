Gurgaon: A fake call centre in Gurgaon was busted by the police that was engaged in allegedly duping US nationals using cryptocurrency on the pretext of providing them federal grants.

The call centre operatives duped the US nationals by claiming to provide them with federal grants ranging from USD 9,000 to 34,000.

The call centre was raided by a joint team of CM flying squad and Gurgaon police. During the raid, nine persons were apprehended by the team.

The team arrested Satyendra alias Sam, Ankis Sachdeva, residents of Delhi, Abhisawan Sabarwal, Eklavya, Vishal Vishwakarma, natives of UP, Thomsang, Chokhauni, Magoi Ganglui, natives of Manipur.

The police also seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, four laptops, and three PCs from the accused.

The operatives of the fake call centre used to call US citizens offering a grant on behalf of Federal Grant Washington DC.

The accused used to would make the US nationals purchase google gift cards and then redeem them after taking money through cryptocurrency. They are being interrogated and more links to their scam would soon be unearthed.