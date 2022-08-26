New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday reportedly disqualified Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as MLA over a mining case.

The development came amid allegations of the BJP trying to topple the Jharkhand government.

Earlier in the day, CM Soren presided over a meeting of the legislators and ministers of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance at his residence in Ranchi to discuss the political crisis that has gripped the state.

The Raj Bhavan had notified earlier that Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais was likely to take a call on the Election Commission’s view on the “disqualification” of CM Hemant Soren as MLA, today.

The ECI had made the recommendation to Governor Ramesh Bais after he sought its advice on allegations levelled against Soren by the BJP and the latter seeking action against him for holding a mining licence which is equivalent to holding an “office of profit”.

To continue as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will have to contest a by-election within six months, win the same, and ensure his party renominates him as the leader.