NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the enforcement directorate (ED) not to create an atmosphere of fear in the country.

The Supreme Court made this remark after it was informed by the Chhattisgarh government that ED has been threatening several state excise department officials.

The Chhattisgarh excise department officials complained that ED has been threatening them to implicate the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in liquor irregularities case.

A bench of justices SK Kaul and A Amanullah remarks came while hearing an application filed by Chhattisgarh Government seeking to be impleaded as a party in the ongoing petitions.

Chhattisgarh government has alleged that several state excise department officials have accused ED of threatening them and their family members with arrest and are “trying to implicate the CM”.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chhattisgarh government, told the top court, “Enforcement Directorate is running amok and threatening excise officers.”