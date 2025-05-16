Guwahati: For the first time, EAM S. Jaishankar spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, expressing appreciation for Muttaqi’s condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which targeted Indian security personnel.

Jaishankar also shared on X that he had a “good conversation” with Muttaqi, during which he appreciated the Afghan minister’s strong rejection of recent attempts to create “distrust” between India and Afghanistan through “false and baseless reports.”

Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening.



Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.



This conversation occurred after Pakistan claimed on May 11 that India had attacked Afghanistan with drones and missiles. Both the Taliban and India swiftly denied these allegations.

Jaishankar emphasized that India has always been a friend to the Afghan people and will continue to support their growth and development. He also noted that the two leaders discussed potential areas for future cooperation between India and Afghanistan.

The conversation is significant because of ongoing tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan. Islamabad has accused groups like the TTP of launching attacks in Pakistan and taking refuge in Afghanistan.

It is also notable because most countries have yet to officially recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government. Jaishankar’s call with Muttaqi may signal a step toward deeper engagement with the Taliban.

India has been cautiously building relations with the Taliban since they took control of Kabul in August 2021. At that time, there were concerns that the Taliban would be influenced by Pakistan’s intelligence agency (ISI), but these concerns have not materialized. Pakistan’s relationship with the Taliban has deteriorated, primarily due to the TTP issue.

Earlier this year, in January, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Muttaqi in Dubai, prompting speculation about the potential reopening of a Taliban embassy in India. Although this has not happened yet, dialogue between the two sides continues. Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi also condemned the Pahalgam attack, stating that such acts undermine regional peace and stability.

Before this phone call, an Indian delegation visited Kabul on April 27 to meet with the Afghan foreign minister, during which the Afghan side also condemned the Pahalgam attack.