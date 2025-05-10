New Delhi: Just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday, a fresh wave of incidents has been reported, raising serious concerns about the fragility of the understanding.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur was reportedly targeted by drone attacks, while Srinagar experienced explosions that triggered sirens and a blackout on Saturday evening.

Government sources in India have stated that Pakistan violated the bilateral understanding reached earlier in the day.

The incidents follow a series of concerning developments along the border. An air raid alert was reportedly issued in Rajasthan’s Barmer, accompanied by an urgent blackout in the district.

Gunshots were also heard in the Baramulla and Budgam areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Simultaneously, several parts of Punjab observed a blackout, and drones were sighted in the Gurdaspur district.

“Ceasefire violations along the LoC [Line of Control] and drones over Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan,” Hindustan Times quoted a top government official as saying.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also reported a ceasefire violation in the Akhnoor and RS Pura sectors, adding that they were responding appropriately.

A complete blackout was enforced in Jammu’s Katra and areas surrounding the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

The apparent violation of the ceasefire agreement comes despite optimistic statements from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had said his country “believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that plagued (the) region, (and) prevented (the) journey to peace, prosperity, (and) stability.”

Expressing his shock and concern, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced earlier on Saturday, intended to halt military action after over three days of intense exchanges.

This escalation began after Pakistan launched drones towards India following India’s “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians and was linked to Pakistan-backed gunmen.

The announcement of the “full and immediate” ceasefire was initially made by US President Donald Trump, who claimed it was a result of US-mediated talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also acknowledged the US role in brokering the ceasefire and commended Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif for their “wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship.”

The ceasefire came shortly after reports of both Indian and Pakistani militaries targeting each other’s military facilities, significantly escalating the existing conflict.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” President Trump stated on Truth Social.

Later, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the ceasefire had taken effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

During a press briefing on the ceasefire agreement, the Indian military affirmed their commitment to upholding the understanding but emphasized their continued readiness and vigilance to defend the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.