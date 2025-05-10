New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

President Trump announced in a post on the social media platform TruthSocial.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This development follows closely after India reportedly issued an ultimatum stating that any future terror attack on its soil would be considered an “act of war.”

In his TruthSocial post, the American President wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that India and Pakistan “have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site”.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Rubiob wrote on X.

Rubio said that he and JD Vance spent the past 48 hours with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif.

However, official confirmation from India and Pakistan regarding this ceasefire announcement is currently awaited.