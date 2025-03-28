Guwahati: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday informed the Lok Sabha about the “crimes and atrocities against minorities” in Pakistan, stating that India closely monitors and tracks the treatment of minorities in the country.

He said that India consistently raises the issue on an international level.

Jaishankar slammed Pakistan, reaffirming India’s position at the United Nations, where the neighboring country was condemned for its “human rights abuses and persecution of minorities.”

In response to a question from Arun Kumar Sagar, BJP MP from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the Minister stated, “We closely monitor the treatment of minorities in Pakistan and raise the issue at the international level as well.”

Providing details on recent atrocities against religious minorities, including Hindus, in Pakistan, the External Affairs Minister highlighted that in February 2025, there were 10 such incidents involving the Hindu community and 3 concerning the Sikh community.

He said seven of them related to abduction and forceful conversion, two related to abduction, and one related to police action against students who were celebrating Holi.

He also referenced incidents involving the Ahmadiyya community, stating, “There were two cases related to the Ahmadiyya community. In one case, they sealed a mosque, and in another instance, someone desecrated 40 graves.”

Finally, he mentioned an incident involving the Christian community, stating that a Christian individual, who reportedly had mental health issues, faced charges of blasphemy.

Earlier, Jaishankar stated the importance of establishing an international order akin to a domestic one. He further slammed the United Nations for framing the Kashmir invasion as a dispute, which resulted in equating the aggressor and the victim. He further called for the creation of a “strong and fair” UN.

“We take up these cases on an international level. Our representative at UNHRC pointed out that Pakistan is a country, where “human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values are state policies, which harbors UN sanctioned terrorists”,” Jaishankar told the Parliament.