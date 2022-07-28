Amritsar: Around five kilogram of suspected heroin was seized in Amritsar but the interesting part was that the drugs were dropped using a drone from Pakistan to India.

The police informed that based on inputs, the suspected contraband substance were seized from a school located near the Indo-Pak border.

Also Read: Assam | Maina Nayak accident case: Factory inspector suspended due to ‘negligence in duty’

While the consignment was seized by the police, the people who were supposed to retrieve the package are yet to be traced.

Several police teams are now trying to track the suspected persons.

Also Read: Assam: Prof Jiten Hazarika appointed as vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University

It needs to be noted that with the strict vigil on contraband substance, cross border smugglers are resorting to new ways to sneak in such drugs.

There have been many similar attempts in the past as well.