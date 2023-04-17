DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 65 vacancies

Applications are invited for 65 vacant positions in Directorate of Purchases & Stores (DPS) under Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Purchase Assistant or Junior Storekeeper in DPS, Mumbai and Regional Units of DPS all over India.

Name of post : Junior Purchase Assistant / Junior Storekeeper

No. of posts : 65

Pay Level : Level 4 (Rs.25500- Rs.81100)

Qualification :

(a) Graduate in Science with 60% marks. OR

(b) Commerce graduate with 60% marks. OR

(c) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering/ Electronics / Computer Science with 60% marks from Government recognized universities/ institutions

Age Limit : 18 to 27 years

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through https://dpsdae.formflix.in from 22nd April 2023 to 15th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

