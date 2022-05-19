Applications are invited for 835 vacant positions of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police.

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply.

Name of post : Head Constable (Ministerial)

No. of posts : 835

Gender wise vacancies :

Male : 559

Female : 276

Essential Qualification :

Also read : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Teacher vacancies

(i) 10 + 2 (Senior Secondary) pass or equivalent from a recognized Board at the time of filling of application form.

(ii) Professional Attainments:

Speed in English Typing – 30 words per minute. OR

Speed in Hindi Typing – 25 words per minute

Pay : Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100)

Age Limit : 18 to 25 years as on 01.01.2022 (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01- 1997 and not later than 01-01-2004).

Also read : Power Systems Operation Corporation Limited Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for Assistant Manager and Executive vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in only online mode on the website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in up to June 16, 2022 (2300 hours).

Application Fees : Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs One hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PwD and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to June 17, 2022 (2300 Hours). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to June 20, 2022 provided the challan has been generated by them before June 18, 2022 (2300 Hours).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2022