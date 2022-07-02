New Delhi: The Delhi Police has now accused Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair of criminal conspiracy, causing the disappearance of evidence and violating foreign funding norms, Live Law reported.

The fresh charges were mentioned by the Delhi Police as it produced Zubair at the Patiala House court in Delhi on Saturday.

“Criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence charges added to the FIR along with Section 35 of the FCRA,” the Delhi Police told the Patiala House court, ND TV reported.

With criminal conspiracy added to the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate can step in for a money-laundering probe.

Delhi Police has also sought 14 days of judicial custody for Zubair.

Earlier, Alt News journalist’s lawyer moved a bail application before the court. The Delhi court has reserved the order.

He was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets and was sent to one-day police custody by the trial court on the same day.