Guwahati: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced that people travelling together in private cars without face masks in Delhi will no longer be fined from Monday onwards.

The decision was taken by the DDMA after a meeting to review Covid curbs.

An order by the DDMA stated that not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence.

Also Read: Assam: MMCH pharmacist missing, family suspect abduction

Bit the penalty will not apply to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles from February 28.

It may be mentioned that earlier only people driving along in private cars were exempted from the fine which was passed after the Delhi High Court termed the rule “absurd” and asked why it was still in force.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for illegal sale of railway tickets

The government on Friday also relaxed almost all the COVID-19 curbs but stated that the penalty for not wearing masks in public places will be in place.

It also reduced the fine to Rs 500 instead of the earlier Rs 2000.