Guwahati: Unconfirmed reports have claimed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted fugitive has been hospitalized in Pakistan.

It has been reported that the don was hospitalised after being poisoned.

Official confirmation from Pakistani officials is still awaited.

Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the devastating 1993 Mumbai bombings that claimed over 250 lives and injured thousands, has been a constant thorn in India’s side.

Despite Pakistan’s repeated denials of harbouring him, speculation about his residence in Karachi’s Clinton area has persisted for decades.

A January 2023 report also claimed Ibrahim had remarried and established a family life in Pakistan.

The possibility of Ibrahim’s hospitalization, however unconfirmed, has triggered intense speculation and scrutiny on both sides of the border.

Dawood Ibrahim as per the reports was hospitalised two days ago.

The reports also claimed that Dawood Ibrahim is the only patient on the floor of the hospital in which he has been admitted.

The floor has been made accessible to only a few senior hospital officials and his family members.