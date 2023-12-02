ITANAGAR: Pakistani actress Madiha Imam has tied the knot with filmmaker from Arunachal Pradesh Moji Basar.

Although the couple got wed on May 1 this year, they decided to say their vows one more time, when they visited Basar’s home town in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM Chowna Mein attended the wedding of Madiha and Basar.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also attended the wedding reception of the couple held recently.

Madiha Imam is a popular actress in Pakistan having performed in several Pakistani TV series and also Bollywood film Dear Maya.

On the other hand, Moji Basar from Arunachal Pradesh have worked as assistant director for films like The Sick and Luka Chuppi.