CRPF Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 212 vacancies

Applications are invited for 212 vacant positions in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

Name of post : Sub-Inspector (RO)

No. of posts : 19

Pay : Pay Level-6 Rs. 35400-112400

Qualification : Bachelor degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics, Physics, or Computer Science as subjects

Name of post : Sub-Inspector (Crypto)

No. of posts : 7

Pay : Pay Level-6 Rs. 35400-112400

Qualification : Bachelor degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics and Physics as subjects

Name of post : Sub-Inspector (Technical)

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Pay Level-6 Rs. 35400-112400

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech or Equivalent in Electronics or Telecommunication or Computer Science as main subject

Or

Qualified Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers or Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers

Also Read : The new Barbie doll in the market that is struck by a health deficiency

Name of post : Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male)

No. of posts : 20

Pay : Pay Level-6 Rs. 35400-112400

Qualification : Intermediate with three years diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Board/ Institution or University or equivalent

Name of post : Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical)

No. of posts : 146

Pay : Pay Level-5 Rs. 29200-92300

Qualification : 10th Class pass from recognized Board with three years diploma in Radio Engineering or Electronics or Computers from a recognized Institute.

Or

BSc. Degree with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized University.

Name of post : Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman)

No. of posts : 15

Pay : Pay Level-5 Rs. 29200-92300

Qualification : Pass in Matric with English, General Science and Mathematics from a recognized board with three years diploma in Draughtsman Course (Civil/ Mechanical Engineering) from a Govt. recognized Polytechnic.

Age limit :

(a) Sub Inspector (Radio Operator/Crypto/Technical)- Below 30 years as on closing date of applications i.e.21/05/2023 i.e. candidate should not born before 22/05/1993 and for SI(Civil)-21 to 30 Years as on closing date of application i.e. 21/05/2023 i.e. candidate should not born before 22/05/1993 or after 21/05/2002.

(b) Asst. Sub Inspector (Technical/Draughtsman)- Between 18 to 25 years as on closing date of application i.e 21/05/2023 i.e. candidate should not born before 22/05/1998 or after 21/05/2005.

Also Read : 10 gorgeous ethnic looks of Palak Tiwari

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://rect.crpf.gov.in/ from 1st May 2023 to 21st May 2023

Application Fees : Examination Fees @ Rs 200/- for Sub Inspector (Group-‘B’) and Rs 100/- for Asst. Sub Inspector (Group-‘C’), for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and Female candidates of all categories are exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here