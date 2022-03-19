Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) might not be needed in the Jammu and Kashmir or even in the North East in a few years.

The CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in the country and has been deployed all across the country.

This announcement by the Home Minister has been termed to be the first time that the government at the highest level has broadly indicated doing away with massive security deployment in Kashmir and also set a timeline of achieving it within a few years.

Also Read: Assam: Missing BSF jawan found dead in Mankachar

As per a report by NDTV, Amit Shah during his visit to Srinagar during the 83rd raising day parade of the CRPF said, “The resolve with which CRPF has been working in Kashmir, Naxal areas and Northeast, I’m confident that within next few years, in all three regions, we may not require the use of CRPF and maintain complete peace in three regions. I’m confident. And if it happens, the whole credit goes to CRPF.”

It may be mentioned in Kashmir, at least one-fourth of the total CRPF manpower has been deployed to keep the militancy activities under control.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard killed after being run over by speeding car in Dibrugarh

A sizeable number of CRPF personnel are deployed in the North East as well.

This was the first time that the raising day parade of the CRPF was held outside its Headquarters in Delhi.