Srinagar: While a terrorist was killed during an encounter in Shopian in Jammu & Kashmir, in another terrorist attack, a policeman lost his life and another CRPF personnel was injured in the Pingelan area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

As per reports, a group of terrorists opened fire at a guard post of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.

Jammu & Kashmir in a tweet said, “Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF and Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 1 Police personnel got martyred and 1 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being cordoned.”

Earlier a terrorist was killed in an encounter in Shopian.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian district.

As per reports, the security forces had input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Based on the input they launched a search for the suspects as per the input.

During the search by the team, the terrorists hiding there fired at them.

In retaliation, a terrorist found to be of the LeT was killed.

The terrorist who was killed was said to be involved in several terror crimes and had recently escaped an encounter site.

He has been identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan in Shopian. He has been confirmed to have links with the LeT.