The Congress party has launched its Satyagraha protests against the centre’s Agnipath scheme.

On Sunday, Congress party leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi staged demonstration against the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protest by the Congress party comes in solidarity with the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

Violent protests against the centre’s Agnipath scheme broke out almost instantly soon after the centre announced it.

Protestors, especially youths across the country took to the streets against the scheme, with violence being reported from several cities and towns.

According to the Agnipath policy, the central government relaxed the age limit for those eligible for a four-year tenure.