AHMEDABAD: In a massive drugs haul, security agencies in Gujarat have seized around 80 kg of cocaine from the Kutch coast.

The value of seized cocaine consignment is estimated to be around Rs 800 crore in international illegal drugs market.

“Police recovered a substantial quantity of drug. Preliminary FSL findings suggest the seized drug to be cocaine,” said SP of Kutch East – Sagar Bagmar.

Packets of the seized cocaine were found abandoned on the shore of a creek passing from Mithi Rohar village near Gandhidham town.

“According to our initial investigation, smugglers after having failed to deliver the drug consignment, might have left it behind to avoid getting caught,” Bagmar said.

There were 80 packets of 1kg each.