NEW DELHI: A disabled Muslim youth in Delhi was beaten to death by a mob for entering a temple and eating a banana that was offered as prasad before a Hindu deity.

The incident took place on Tuesday (September 26) at Sundar Nagri area in Northeast Delhi.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the disabled Muslim youth – Mohammed Ishaq – being thrashed by a Hindu mob, despite his desperate cry for mercy and help.

Abdul Wajid, father of the victim has said that he found the body of his son lying outside the house with severe injury marks all over his body.

“I have lost everything,” Ishaq’s father Abdul Wajid told Al Jazeera as his eyes welled up with tears and his voice broke.

Ishaq, before breathing his last, told his father that a mob tied him to a pole and thrashed mercilessly after accused him of stealing at the temple.

“My son was killed because he ate prasad. Those who killed my son found it offensive that a Muslim touched their prasad,” Wajid told Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have reportedly detained several persons in connection with the case, as it has launched an investigation.

Delhi police said they were trying to identify the accused through CCTV footages and mobile phones videos.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to avert any untoward incident.