New Delhi: The Centre has mulled using imported gas to restart NTCP plant with a total capacity of over 5 GW to produce energy during the monsoon months, worried that coal supply may fall short as rains slow mining.

The imported gas-produced electricity might cost Rs 22-23 per unit, pegged at about four-five times present tariffs, ET reported.

This could be the highest-ever tariff however the final resort since all accessible energy plants are working at full throttle to fulfill the excessive electricity demand amid scorching climate situations, officers mentioned.

Power ministry officers have held conferences with NTPC.

Sources privy to the development told ET that the government is examining the possibilities to operate gas-based power plants but there are a lot of challenges, high tariffs being the biggest one.

“The tariff in all scenarios is four-five times that of current tariffs, which puts a question mark on acceptability by states,” ET quoted the source as saying.

India’s peak electrical energy demand broke records for 3 consecutive days last week, rising to over 211 GW.

Coal stocks at energy plants have risen to 24 million tonnes from 20 million tonnes in the last month, however these are insufficient even when blended with 10% imported coal for the monsoon, when coal provides get affected by rain.

The June-September southwest monsoon has been advancing throughout the nation, which is often totally lined by July. “Going by the trend, the power demand in the country during and post monsoons is expected to decrease only marginally due to humid weather and also as agricultural demand picks up,” mentioned an official.