LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a class 1 boy allegedly raped a 3-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place at Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused boy was detained by the police on Sunday.

According to reports, the accused boy is aged 10 years and is a student of Class 1.

The victim minor girl was sent for medical examinations.

The accused was detained after the family of the minor girl lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.

The accused, according to the FIR, took the victim minor girl to the roof of the school and raped her.

The victim girl is a student of playgroup section of the same school.