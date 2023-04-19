CIPET Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 38 vacancies

Applications are invited for 38 vacant positions in Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET).

Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 38 vacant Group B and Group C positions on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Assistant Technical Officer (Skill Development / Processing / Testing /Design / Tool Room / CAD/CAM)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience :

i) Full time 1st Class in B.E./B. Tech in Mech/ Chem/Polymer Technology or equivalent with two years relevant post qualification experience.

Or

Full time 1st Class M.Sc. with specialization in Polymer Science with 3 years post qualification experience in relevant field of Polymers/Plastics.

ii) At least 3 years experience in pay matrix level-06 under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territory Administrations or Public Sector Undertakings or Universities or

Recognized Research Institutions or Semi- Government or autonomous bodies or statutory organizations OR equivalent scale in private organization.

Name of post : Assistant Officer (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Full time first Class B.Com with full time first class MBA (Finance) / Full time first class M.Com from a recognized University with 03 years relevant post qualification experience.

ii) At least 3 years experience in pay matrix level-06 under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territory Administrations or Public Sector Undertakings or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Semi- Government or autonomous bodies or statutory

organizations OR equivalent scale in private organization.

Name of post : Technical Assistant Gr. III (Tool Room/ Testing/Processing/Design (CAD-CAM-CAE))

No. of posts : 20

Qualification & Experience : Dip. in Mech. / DPMT/ DPT/ PGDPTQC/PGDPPT/PDPMD with

CAD/CAM; with 01 year relevant post qualification experience.

OR

ITI (Fitter / Turner / Machinist) with 02 years relevant post qualification experience

Name of post : Administrative Assistant Gr.III

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduation in any discipline from recognized University with minimum 52% marks.

ii) Minimum 02 years post qualification experience in handling Office Communications.

iii) Speed in English typing @ 35 wpm or speed in Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm. (35wpm and 30wpm correspond to 10500KDPH/ 9000KDPH on an average of 5 keys depressions for each word)

iv) Proficiency in Computer operations including knowledge of MS Office, noting and drafting

Name of post : Accounts Assistant Gr. III

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : Full time first class Graduation in Commerce with working knowledge in Tally Software with 02 years relevant post qualification experience

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with necessary enclosures by Registered / Speed Post to “Director (Administration), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600 032” latest by 29th May 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here