Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has sacked the officer in charge after a key accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case escaped from police custody.

The officer has also been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused who escaped from police custody has been identified as Deepak Tinu.

He escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police on Saturday night.

He was being transported on the based a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case.

The police said that after the incident, they dismissed the Incharge CIA from service under Article 311 of the constitution.

An FIR under IPC sections 222 (Intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed), 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) 225 A (Omission to apprehend, or sufferance of escape, on part of public servant…) and 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) has been registered against in connection with the incident.