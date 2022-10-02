Guwahati: A national level karate player and his brother died in a road mishap in Konwarpur in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district on Saturday.

According to police, the accident took place around 11 am at Kari Gaon village in Konwarpur area when karateka Shiromani Konwar and his brother Ajay Konwar were returning from a family function in a nearby village.

Two brothers died after their scooter hit a roadside tree, said a police official.

“Three persons were on the scooter when they lost control, hitting a roadside tree, and got seriously injured,” he added.

Shiromani Konwar recently grabbed attention by leading a team to a medal in the Assam Youth Olympics.

The police official said Shiromoni Kanwar died on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead, while his brother was sent to Dibrugarh for better treatment though unfortunately he also died on the way.

The injured person Bairagi is undergoing treatment and is out of danger now.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy report and whether they were driving in an intoxicated state can be ascertained once the report arrives.

Several local associations, including the All Assam Karate Association and Sivasagar District Karate Association, have expressed their condolences for the demise of Konwar.