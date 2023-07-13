Chinese PLA sets up tents in Eastern Ladakh's Buffer Zone: Reports

New Delhi: In a recent development related to the India-China standoff, it has been reported that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has erected four tents within a “buffer zone” in Chushul, eastern Ladakh.

According to Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin, the tents were set up just below Table Top Mountain, which falls under the buffer zone.

This action by the PLA is seen as a complete violation of the disengagement agreement between the two countries and raises concerns over the ongoing tensions.

The incident came to light when local villagers informed the councillor about the presence of the tents.

Following objections from the Indian Army, three of the tents were reportedly removed, while the removal of the fourth one was in progress.

The tents were pitched in the Table Top area of Gurung Hills in eastern Ladakh.

The creation of buffer zones was a result of extensive negotiations between the Indian and Chinese armies after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, which led to the loss of 20 Indian soldiers’ lives.

The buffer zones were established in five areas, including Galwan, the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, PP-17 A, and most recently, PP-15.

These areas were previously patrolled by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army until April 2020 when China began amassing troops near the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.