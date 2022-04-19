New Delhi: The Rights and Risk Analysis Group (RRAG) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) against the enforced disappearance of Tapor Pullom of Arunachal Pradesh who was allegedly abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on September 11, 2015.

He was abducted by PLA from Taji Bogo Pass under Manigong Circle in Shi-Yomi District (earlier West Siang District) in Arunachal Pradesh (India) near the Indo-China border.

The whereabouts and fate of Tapor Pullom, who was about 40 years at the time of his alleged abduction by the Chinese PLA, remain unknown as of today, PRAG said in a statement.

The Government of India, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and its agencies have failed to respond to the repeated requests by the family members to bring back the victim.

The PLA often intrudes into the territory of Arunachal Pradesh (India) and abducts indigenous tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh.

On 18 January 2022, an Arunachalee youth, identified as Miram Taron, aged 17 years, was abducted by the Chinese PLA from inside the Indian Territory from Lungta Jor area in Upper Siang district and he was released to Indian authorities after nine days.

Similarly, on September 2, 2020, five Arunachalee youths identified as Tanu Bakar, Prasad Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya and Toch Singkam from Nacho Circle in Upper Subansiri district were abducted by the PLA from Sera 7 area near the Indo-China border and were released only on September 12, 2020.

The RRAG’s Director Suhas Chakma after being authorized by the family members of Tapor Pullom requested the WGEID to intervene with the Government of the People’s Republic of China for his early and safe release.

“In the last six years, Tapor Pullom’s wife had passed away and his five children and one daughter-in-law, who believe their father is still alive, are awaiting his return. The unending wait is very painful for the entire family and this case ought to conclude with the Government of the People’s Republic of China immediately releasing Tapor Pullom,” said Suhas Chakma, Director of RRAG.