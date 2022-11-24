Nashik: The police in Maharashtra’s Nashik arrested a children’s shelter director for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The incident allegedly took place in the private shelter home in Mhasrul on October 13.

However, the incident was reported only on Wednesday.

The police said that the accused was a 28-year-old who took the 14-year-old victim to a makeshift tin room in the parking area of the building and then showed her obscene video clips on his mobile phone before raping her.

The girl filed the complaint on Wednesday.

A case of rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the accused.

The police have not disclosed much about the incident but have initiated an investigation.