Guwahati: Amid the tension over the death of six people in police firing at Mukhro in West Karbi Anglong district, the Opposition parties in Assam have slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly surrendering in front of Meghalaya.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has surrendered before Meghalaya to continue as the convenor of NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance, a conglomerate of non-Congress political parties of the Northeast),” Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, chief of Asom Jatiya Parishad, also slammed the Sarma government on the issue.

“How could the state government take actions against the officials when a judicial probe into the incident is on? With such actions, the CM surrendered before Meghalaya,” Gogoi said.

The Assam government on Tuesday transferred the SP of West Karbi Anglong district and suspended two police and forest officers.

Stray incidents of violence were reported after the border firing incident at Mukhro along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

A forest beat office was torched in West Karbi Anglong district. An Assam-registered SUV was also torched in Shillong and stones were pelted at some Assam vehicles in parts of Meghalaya.

In the wake of the violence, many tourists and vehicles remained stranded in Meghalaya.

The Assam ministers in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday expressed deep concern and expressed condolences at the death of six people and injuries caused to several others in an “unfortunate police-civilian conflict situation” in West Karbi Anglong district.

The cabinet meeting held also asked the Assam police force accused of killing five tribal villagers from Meghalaya on Tuesday, to use restraint while dealing with issues or disturbances involving civilians.