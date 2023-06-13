Ashok Nagar: After a remarkable journey spanning over 300 kilometres in the past 25 days, a female cheetah named Asha was tranquillized and safely brought back to Kuno National Park (KNP) on Monday morning.

The cheetah had been roaming in close proximity to human settlements in the Ishagarh area of Ashok Nagar district, posing potential risks to both humans and the animal itself, according to forest officials.

Initially, Cheetah Steering Committee head Rajesh Gopal had stated that cheetahs would not be tranquillized to be brought back to KNP. However, considering the protocol that wild animals should not be allowed in human habitats, permission was granted to tranquillize Asha.

Gopal emphasized that cheetahs are intended to roam exclusively in forest areas, which is why the forest team did not interfere when Asha was exploring Madhav National Park and the forests of Chanderi for the past 25 days.

However, as Asha ventured close to the urban area of Ashok Nagar district, approximately 150 kilometres away from the park, the standard protocol was followed, and she was tranquillized to ensure her safe return.

Asha’s journey mirrored that of Pawan, another cheetah who was tranquillized twice before being brought back to KNP.

Asha left the core area on May 19 and wandered into Shivpuri. She spent around 15 days in Madhav National Park, where three tigers were recently introduced.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Verma, speaking to local media, explained the operation. A team consisting of three doctors and Field Director Uttam Kumar Sharma attempted to dart the cheetah on Sunday morning but initially failed.

They made a second attempt at 5 PM, successfully tranquillizing Asha.

Once the cheetah was unconscious, the doctors and cheetah experts blindfolded her and safely placed her in a cage.

After regaining consciousness, Asha was released into the wild area of KNP. Currently, eight cheetahs have been released into the wild, while ten cheetahs, including a cub, remain in enclosures.

Over the next few months, six more cheetahs are scheduled to be released into the wild at Kuno National Park.