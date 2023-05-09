Bhopal: A female cheetah that was translocated from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India, has died in an altercation with two male cheetahs, according to an official involved with the project.

The Phinda Adult Male Coalition, also known as the White Walkers, attacked the female cheetah, named Daksha, resulting in her death.

This is the third cheetah to die in the park in the last 40 days.

The first cheetah to die was a male named Uday, who was brought from South Africa and died during treatment after appearing lethargic and limping.

The second was a female named Sasha, who died due to a kidney ailment.

Both Uday and Sasha were part of a group of 12 cheetahs airlifted from South Africa to Kuno National Park.

Some experts have suggested that the cheetahs were experiencing chronic stress and losing fitness after spending months in captivity.

Uday was captured in the Waterberg region of South Africa and estimated to be around six years old.

He was transported to Kuno in February of this year. Sasha was one of the cheetahs brought to the park from Namibia.

The deaths of the cheetahs highlight the challenges associated with translocating wild animals from one location to another.