Guwahati: The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at 4% to Central Government employees and pensioners.

The DA was due from 01/07/2022 based on the percentage increase in the 12 monthly average of the All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June 2022.

The Central Government employees and pensioners will become entitled to a higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.

The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees have estimated at Rs.6,591.36 crore per annum; and Rs.4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (for a period of 8 months from July 2022 to February 2023).

The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Relief to pensioners are estimated at Rs.6,261.20 crore per annum; and Rs.4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July 2022 to February 2023).

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be of the order of Rs.12,852.56 crore per annum; and Rs.8,568.36 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July 2022 to February 2023).