Applications are invited for recruitment of 93 vacant positions in Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) in the year 2023.

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of posts of Management Trainees and Junior Commercial Executives in 2023.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Marketing)

No. of posts : 30

Qualification : MBA in Agri Business Management/ Agriculture related MBA.

Scale of Pay : Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA)

Name of post : Management Trainee (Accounts)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : CA/CMA/MBA (Fin) / MMS/M.Com. or any equivalent Post Graduate Degree in

Commerce discipline

Scale of Pay : Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA)

Also Read : 10 unique dresses Uorfi Javed has pulled off till date

Name of post : Junior Commercial Executive

No. of posts : 81

Qualification : B.Sc Agriculture from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Scale of Pay : Rs 22000-90000 (IDA)

Maximum age criteria:

(a) For the post of Junior Commercial Executive- Age not more than 30 years as on date of advertisement, relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST and 3 years for OBC (excluding creamy layer). With respect to Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) upper age limit is relaxable by 10

years.

(b) For the post of Management Trainee (Accounts) & (Mktg) – Age not more than 30 years as as on date of advertisement, relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST and 3 years for OBC (excluding creamy layer) and for Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) shall be relaxable by 10 years.

Also Read : 10 exciting travel experiences to indulge in Assam with your kids in summer vacation

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through the Company’s website

www.cotcorp.org.in

Closing date of online registration form : 13/08/2023

Application Fees :

GEN/EWS/OBC : Rs. 1500/-

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD : Rs. 500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here