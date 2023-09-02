New Delhi: Canada has put trade talks with India on hold, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to travel to New Delhi for the Group of 20 leaders’ summit.

The decision was confirmed by India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma.

He said that the Canadian side had requested the pause, but he was not aware of the exact reasons. He speculated that the pause would allow Canada to consult with stakeholders.

A government official told reporters that the pause was due to the complexity of trade negotiations. They said that Canada was taking a step back to “reassess the situation.”

The official did not provide any further details.

Also Read: Tripura: CPIM demands safety measures for by-elections

Canada and India have been negotiating a trade deal for several years. In May, both sides appeared optimistic that they were close to reaching an agreement.

However, the pause in talks suggests that there are still some significant challenges to overcome.

Trudeau’s government has made trade diversification a priority, and a deal with India would be a major coup.

Also Read: Assam govt faces flak over nude protest in Silsako

However, the Canadian government has also been under pressure to make a trade deal with India contingent on India respecting the human rights of religious minorities.

It is not yet clear whether Trudeau will raise this issue with PM Modi during his upcoming visit.