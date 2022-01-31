The budget session of the Parliament will begin from today.

The budget 2022-23 session will begin with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both the Houses in the Central Hall.

On Tuesday (February 1), Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget in the Lok Sabha.

The President address both the Houses of Parliament on Monday at 11 am.

After the President’s address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of business.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“During the first part of the session, the members will be accommodated in Lok Sabha Chamber and its Galleries (except Press Gallery) and Rajya Sabha Chamber and its Galleries (except Press Gallery),” an official release stated.

“Keeping in view the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic, elaborate arrangements have been made in the Lok Sabha Chamber and other parts of Parliament House Complex,” the release stated.

“To ensure the norms of social distancing, members will be allotted seats in Lok Sabha Chamber (282), Lok Sabha Galleries (except Press Gallery) (148), Rajya Sabha Chamber (60) and Rajya Sabha Gallery (51),” it added.