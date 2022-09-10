Bhubaneshwar: A boat in the Kutumpali river in Odisha’s Malkangiri district capsized with 12 passengers leaving one person still missing.

The boat ferrying 12 staff was headed to a construction site of a bridge.

The boat had 12 passengers with 3 bikes loaded.

Also Read: Assam: Police can control traffic, not violate rights of citizens, says Gauhati HC

As the boat reached the middle of the river, the boat lost balance in the river current and overturned.

However, the official reason for the capsize is yet to be stated.

Also Read: Assam: One held in Dibrugarh ATM robbery case

Six persons swam to the shore while five were rescued.

But, one person who is a junior Engineer identified as Kailash Shah is still reported to be missing.

The man missing is from Madhya Pradesh and attempts to rescue him is still on.