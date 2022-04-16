New Delhi: After defeating the BJP in West Bengal, Babul Supriyo said that the BJP was never a factor in the state but his sincerity was.

Trinamool’s Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo won in both Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge assembly seats on Saturday.

Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol seat by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.

The was the first-ever electoral victory of the TMC in the constituency.

The by-polls took place on April 12 after Supriyo’s resignation as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the Trinamool from the BJP.

Following the victory Babul tweeting, “Wish to see the faces of those jealous BJP ‘Netas’ who never acknowledged my hard work for a place I love-Asansol & mocked me by saying, “Even a Matchstick standing for @BJP4India wud win in Asansol. Love you Asansol for serving them a Slap in a platter.”

He added, “Heartiest Congrats to the Brand New Dashing Hon’ble MP of Asansol Shri @ShatruganSinha ji for winning by 3L+ votes•Asansol proved that @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal was NEVER a factor, Babul’s sincerity was.”

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee thanking the voters said, “I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates.”

“We consider this to be our people’s warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again”, she added.