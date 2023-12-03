Guwahati: The BJP has secured a resounding victory in three crucial Assembly elections, marking a major setback for the Congress and its hopes for the 2024 general election.

While the Congress managed to snatch one win in Telangana, the BJP’s triumphs in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh signify a significant shift in power dynamics.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a clean sweep for the BJP, shattering Congress’s hopes of a revival under former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The BJP which according to the Congress would have lost in MP, succeeded in getting 163 seats.

Also Read: Nagaland: NDPP’s Wangpang Konyak wins Tapi assembly by-elections

Despite pre-poll confidence expressed by Nath, the BJP decisively won giving it another term in the state.

In Rajasthan, where the Congress grappled with internal power struggles between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, lived up to fears of a BJP victory.

The BJP got 115 seats in the state while the Congress that had been in power secured only 69 seats.

Gujjar-dominated areas in Eastern Rajasthan switched allegiance to the BJP, further boosting its tally, experts claimed.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 results| LIVE updates: BJP surges ahead, set for resounding comeback

Chhattisgarh, where exit polls had predicted a comfortable win for the Congress, witnessed a dramatic turnaround.

The BJP steadily turned out to be victorious with 54 seats leaving the Congress with an unexpected defeat in the tribal-dominated state with only 35

In Telangana, the only bright spot for the Congress, the party managed to dethrone the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The Congress secured a total of 64 seats of the 119 seats while the BHRS (BRS) got 39 and the BJP was left with only 8.