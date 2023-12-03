KOHIMA: Results for the Tapi assembly by-elections in the Northeast state of Nagaland has been announced.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Wangpang Konyak has won the by-lections to Tapi assembly constituency in Nagaland.

Wangpang Konyak secured a total of 10053 votes.

He defeated his nearest rival of the Congress party – Wanglem Konyak by a margin of 5333 votes.

Wanglem Konyak of the Congress party secured a total of only 4720 votes.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio congratulated Wangpang Konyak on the victory.

“Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Wangpang Konyak, @NDPPofficial candidate on winning the by-election for 43-Tapi A/C. I wish him the best in serving his constituents and the people of Nagaland. I also congratulate the Party workers and well-wishers. #FactaNonVerba,” Rio posted on X.

