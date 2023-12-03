Guwahati: The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a resounding comeback in Madhya Pradesh, having comfortably crossed the halfway mark to form the next government in the state. With counting underway, the BJP has established a commanding lead, securing 162 seats, while the opposition Congress trails at 65 seats.

Despite the Congress’s hopes of capitalizing on anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP, which has ruled Madhya Pradesh since 2003, with a brief interregnum in 2018-2020, the BJP has demonstrated its enduring strength in the state.

This strong showing can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the unwavering popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP’s robust organizational machinery, and the goodwill generated by the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s welfare schemes.

The BJP’s commanding lead in Madhya Pradesh is mirrored in the ongoing elections in other Hindi heartland states. Current trends indicate that the party is likely to retain power in Rajasthan, while gaining an edge over the incumbent Congress in Chhattisgarh. These results suggest that the BJP is set for a strong performance across the five state elections, consolidating its position as the dominant political force in central India.

