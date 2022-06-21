The BJP-led NDA has announced Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for elections to the next President of India.

The announcement was made by BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday.

Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader, had earlier served as a governor for the state of Jharkhand.

If elected, Draupadi Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the second woman President of the country.

“We announce Draupadi Murmu as NDA’s candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections,” BJP national president JP Nadda said.

Nadda added: “For the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate.”

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, including Congress, NCP and TMC has picked former union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the Presidential elections.

Yashwant Sinha is likely to file his nomination papers for the Presidential elections on June 27.

“We regret Modi government made no serious effort to have consensus on a presidential candidate,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Elections for the next President of India will be held on July 18.