New Delhi: The opposition has reportedly proposed former union minister Yashwant Sinha’s name as a joint candidate for president.

The opposition has been struggling to finalise a candidate as three probables have so far declined to contest —NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who have all extended support but not agreed to the candidature.

Opposition parties are scheduled to meet on Tuesday afternoon at Pawar’s residence in Delhi to possibly decide on a nominee.

The BJP also is scheduled to hold its parliamentary board meeting today where it is likely to finalise its candidate, said a report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to join the meeting virtually.

The last date for filing nominations is June 29; polling will take place on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. President Ram Nath Kovind’s term ends on July 24.