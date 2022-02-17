Former Prime Minister and top Congress leader Manmohan Singh has teared into the ranks of the BJP related to the saffron party’s policies.

“BJP’s nationalism is based on the British’s divide and rule policy,” former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said.

He added: “Constitutional institutions are being weakened.”

PM Manmohan Singh has also criticised the BJP over the saffron party-led central government’s foreign policy.

“This government has also failed on foreign policy. China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress it,” Singh said.

He added: “Relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation.”

Moreover, the former Prime Minister also said that the BJP-led government has “no understanding of economic policy”.

“People are remembering our (Congress) good work,” Manmohan Singh said.

He said: “BJP tried to dishonour Punjab CM and people of the state over PM Modi’s security issue.”

“Rich people are getting richer while the poor people are getting poorer,” said the former PM.