New Delhi: A BJP MP’s communal slur against a BSP MP in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sparked massive outrage, with opposition parties demanding his suspension.

Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP MP from South Delhi, used the slur “mullah terrorist” against Kunwar Danish Ali, the BSP MP from Amroha, during a debate on Chandrayaan-3.

“Throw this ‘mullah’ out. This mullah is a terrorist,” Bidhuri said while shouting during the Lom Sabha proceedings.

Bidhuri’s remarks were expunged from the records by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, but they were televised live.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday warned MP Bidhuri for using blatantly communal slurs against the BSP MP.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and CPI (M) condemned Bidhuri’s remarks and demanded his suspension from the Lok Sabha.

“His remarks in Lok Sabha are an insult to all members of Parliament. Bidhuri should be suspended from the Lok Sabha for his remarks,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The CPI(M) demanded the arrest of Bidhuri.

“No privilege for hate speech, arrest Ramesh Bidhuri. Filthy abusive language used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Danish Ali (BSP) on the floor constitutes the worst kind of hate speech indicted by the SC. No MP can claim privilege for such speech. He should be arrested,” the CPI(M) said in a statement.

“Abusing Muslims, OBCs an integral part of BJP culture – most now see nothing wrong with it. Narendra Modi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin & bear everything. Sorry but I’m calling this out. Ma Kali holds my spine,” Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra said on X.

She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lok Sabha Speaker take strict action against Bidhuri.

“Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP Kunwar Danish Ali. No shame left. This is sickening. Will Speaker Lok Sabha take note and take action,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said on X.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh wondered whether Bidhuri’s language was a result of the values taught by the RSS.

“I raised the issue of violence in Manipur and I was suspended. What action will be taken against this MP who abused K Danish Ali,” Singh said on X.

The AAP also slammed BJP Lok Sabha members Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad for “laughing” when Bidhuri was abusing Danish Ali.

“Why is this uncouth, uncultured BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri not suspended for his use of unparliamentary language and obnoxious behavior in Lok Sabha? Speaker Om Birla ji must take immediate action. Will BJP also suspend him from their party or will they give him a promotion,” NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto said on X.