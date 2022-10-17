Lucknow: While the BJP is often termed to be a party belonging to the Hindus, on Sunday Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that while other parties in the country use Muslims as a vote bank, the BJP is the true “well-wisher” of the community.

He made the statement during a meeting hosted for the Pasmanda Muslims.

He claimed that the “secularists” use Muslims as a mere vote bank.

The UP Deputy CM also accused the “secularists” of turning a blind eye to the rights of the Muslims in the country.

He also said that the parties which came into power with Muslim votes never granted them (Muslims) rights.

He said for such reasons, the Muslims in the country are backward.

Brajesh Pathak also claimed that the BJP has been making efforts so that Muslims can be brought into the mainstream.