BIS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Management Executive vacancy

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Management Executives for its International, Relations Technical Information Services Department (IR & TISD).

Name of post : Management Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Graduate with MBA/Executive MBA (preferably in International

Relations / International Business) or M.A. (International Relations/International Business) or M.A.

(Development Studies)

Experience : 05 Years’ experience in relevant field in Central Government/ State Government/ Union

Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency/ Private Sector Organization with country wide operations

Salary : Rs. 1.5 lakh (fixed) per month

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply by sending duly filled application form along with their documents and Annexures through email to me.hrd@bis.gov.in up to 02.06.2023 (last date).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here